Beverly M. Horn, 97, of Glen Carbon, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon is handling arrangements.