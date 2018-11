Billie Gene Brown

Billie Gene Brown, 95, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.