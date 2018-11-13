Billy Frost

Billy Frost, 93, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation for Billy will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Billy’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, with Pastor David Brimm officiating at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.