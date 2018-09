Billy G. Hammon

Billy G. Hammon, 86, of Godfrey, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Friends are invited to gather at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at VFW Post 1308 for a time of fellowship followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Chaplain Jeff Gray will officiate. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.