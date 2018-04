Billy Gene Bridgeman, 90, of East Alton, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at his residence with family close by his side.

A celebration of Billy’s life will begin at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor David Landry will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.