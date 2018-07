Billy Hefner, 49, of Cottage Hills, passed away suddenly Friday, June 29, 2018, at Gateway Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Mark Hofferber officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.