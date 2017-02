Blanche Evelyn Rouse, 81, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, with burial to follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.