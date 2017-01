Blanche Pearl Jessen, 98, formerly of Granite City, died at 6:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Columbia Nursing & Rehab Center in Columbia, Ill. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.