Blanche S. Picker, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.