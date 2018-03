Bobbie J. Shemwell, 86, of Granite City, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 18, with a graveside service at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dover, Tenn.