Bobby Baron, 62, of Alton, died at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 2. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.