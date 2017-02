Bobby James Cathey, 87, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.