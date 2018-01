Bobby Lee VanDeusen, 65, died at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 4 p.m. Full military honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.