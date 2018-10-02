Robert Henry “Bobby” Thomas Jr., 55, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

He was born April 26, 1963, in Granite City, a son of the late Robert H. and Tina (Gushleff) Thomas Sr. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1982 until 1986, serving as a medic. Bobby had a lifetime of service to others as a third-generation funeral director and embalmer. He had graduated from St. Louis Community College at Forest Park with a degree in funeral service and held a licensure in Illinois and Missouri. Growing up in the family business, Thomas Mortuary in Granite City, he began his career, later working with various other funeral homes and currently working with Bucholz Mortuary in St. Louis. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Thomas, and her fiancé, Jonathan Foster of Granite City; three grandchildren, Isaac Thomas, Logan Waters, and Talon Foster; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Stacy and Chris Roberts of Granite City, Michele and Al Marin of St. Peters, Mo., Debbie and Al Mahan of Granite City and Pam Rowlett of Ocala, Fla.; brother-in-law, Keith Rowlett of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.