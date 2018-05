Bobby Wayne Whitford, 47, of Granite City, passed away at 3:14 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018, in Salem, Mo.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home. Burial will be at noon Wednesday, May 16, at Corinth Cemetery in Dover, Tenn.