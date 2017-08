Bones (Millard) Milligan, 80 of Alton, died at 6:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. A time of remembrance and meal will immediately follow the funeral service at the Alton Owls Club on Blair Avenue. Burial will be private.