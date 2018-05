Bonita L. “Bonnie” Crane, 85, of Wood River, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at the funeral home. Pastor Ed Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.