Bonnie J. Werner, 84, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Edwardsville, died Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, where services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 13. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville. A luncheon at the Trinity Lutheran School will follow the burial service.