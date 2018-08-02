Boyd Steven Davis, 65, of Granite City passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born December 12, 1952 in St. Louis, MO to Boyd Ulysses and Rita Arlene (nee: Cox) Davis. He married Barbara Bonvicino June 27, 2003 in Edwardsville. When Boyd was younger he ran marathons in his later years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching baseball

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis; son, Steven Wayne Davis; step children, Traci Britt, Carol Mueller and Albert Overton; grandchildren, Samantha Wilson, Jessica Mueller, Shelby Mueller, Olivia Britt, Ella Davis and Nicholas Britt.

He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Diana Lindsey and step daughter, Terri June Overton.

Cremation services entrusted Wojstrom Funeral home & Crematory in Granite City.