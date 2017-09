Bradley C. Wallace, 18, of Bethalto, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.