Bradley Wayne Elledge, 63, of Alton, died at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Cottage Hills VFW.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling cremation arrangements.
