Brandi Michele McReynolds, 34, of Bethalto, died at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.