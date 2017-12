Brenda A. Ballinger, 54 of Alton, died Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Bread of Life Christian Church, 5000 Humbert Road in Alton.

Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville is handling arrangements.