Brenda G. “Bridget” Watson, 73, of Edwardsville, formerly of Norfolk, Va., passed away at 1:10 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no service will be held.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.