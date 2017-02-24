Brenda G. Hogue, 69, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
