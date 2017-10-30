Brenda J. Phillips, 68, of Cottage Hills, died at 2:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
