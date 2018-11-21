Brenda Lee Townsend, 61, of Livingston, Ill., died Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
