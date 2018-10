Brenda Sue Schneedle, 66, of East Alton, passed away at 12:29 p.m. Monday, October 8, 2018, at her residence.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Gary Mosimann and Nellie Briggeman will officiate. Interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.