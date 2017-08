Brent Adam Teets, 32, of Jerseyville, died at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Paynic Home for Funerals. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, for graveside services at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.