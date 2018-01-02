Brian J. Hubbard, 43, of Collinsville, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at his home.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
Brian J. Hubbard, 43, of Collinsville, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at his home.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014