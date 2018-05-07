Brian Penning, 61, of Moriarty, N.M. (formerly East Alton/Brighton), passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, after a brief illness at the Albuquerque Heights Health and Rehab Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

Born March 26, 1957, in Wood River, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dolores Penning.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie (Ron) DeLassus; nephew, Wade DeLassus of Brighton; Aunt Georgia Salzman of Alton, and many dear cousins and friends.

After his long journey, a final burial service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, May 11, at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, where he will be put to rest by his parents.

Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life until 8 p.m. at 2425 Terpening Road, Brighton, IL 62012. Family and friends are invited to join to share memories, good times and have a toast to Brian on his final resting day.

An online tribute and guestbook can be found at frenchfunerals.com of Rio Rancho, N.M.