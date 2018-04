Brian S. Runge, 52, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, and again from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7. Father Willard Meyer will officiate. There will be a celebration of life after the service on Saturday, April 7, at the Wood River Moose in Wood River.