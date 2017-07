Brian VonDell Allen died at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, from a short, sudden illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Tri County Rod & Gun Club, 20593 Oak Rest Road, Brighton.

Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton is handling arrangements.