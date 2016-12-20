Brian Wayne Berry, 39, of Wood River, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
