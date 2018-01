Brice T. Pence, 63, of Edwardsville, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at Eden Church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.