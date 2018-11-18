Bruno “Brownie” Michael Kuca

Bruno “Brownie” Michael Kuca, 88, of Madison, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Clayton, Mo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Parish (Our Lady of Czestochowa) in Madison, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.