Buford R. Clarke IV, 39, died at 8:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at First Baptist Church of Bethalto, 201 S. Moreland Road. Private burial will be Monday, Feb. 19, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.