William E. "Butch" Yarborough, 75, died at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.