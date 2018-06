C. Allyn Buchta, 78, of Florissant, Mo., formerly of Edwardsville, died at 8:40 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at DePaul Health Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 11, at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Burial will be at the Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville.