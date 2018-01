Candace Annette (James) Sauermann, 59, of Edwardsville, died peacefully in the presence of family and friends after an extended battle with illness Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Requiem Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edwardsville. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10-11 a.m. at the church.