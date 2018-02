Carl E. Coleman, 85, of Edwardsville, died at 3:38 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery.