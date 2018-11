Carl Lee Dahmm, 66, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at City Temple Assembly of God, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.