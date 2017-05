Carl Ogle, 70, of Alton, died Tuesday morning, May 23, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.