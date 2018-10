Carl R. Hokenson

Carl R. Hokenson, 80, of Godfrey, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.