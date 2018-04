Carl William “Bill” Penelton, 80, of Edwardsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, Rev. Clifton Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.