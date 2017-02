Carlene Mae Rice, 83, of Jerseyville, died unexpectedly at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.