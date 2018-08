Carley June Gresham

Carley June Gresham, 93, of Carlinville, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Carlinville.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Larry Harlan will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.