Carol A. Rhodes

Carol A. Rhodes, 76, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at her home with her family by her side under the care of OSF Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at Wanda United Methodist Church, with Pastor Beckwith officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.