Carol Joyce Heffner, 76, of Roxana, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at her son’s house in Bethalto.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10, at the First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.