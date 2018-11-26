Carol M. Knott

Carol M. Knott, 63, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018, at her residence.

Carol was born November 22, 1955, in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, to John and Virginia (Morgan) Corder. They preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Diane Wolf of Granite City.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Keri Harris of Granite City and Casey Knott of Surprise, Ariz.; beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Jaydyn and Mason; sister, Janet (John) Lerch of Granite City; nephews, Jeff Cook (Eric Belt), Danny (Taunya) Thweatt and David (Sheila) Wolf; extended family friends, Fran Corder, Janet Harris and Jackie Harris; and her dear friends, Rhonda Beck and Ralph Burnett.

Carol worked as the office manager at the Madison County Sewer Department for 21 years before her retirement. Carol will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Carol will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date.